Westerville apartment complex tells residents to take down blue lights

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Frustration is mounting at a Westerville apartment complex after management told residents they must remove all blue lights, ribbons and signs in support of two fallen Westerville officers.

The shooting deaths of Officer Joering and Officer Morelli touched so many lives. Folks throughout the community placed the blue bulbs in their memory. Sara White remembers the moment she found out those officers were killed.

“It’s devastating. To live in something that was so close to where that happened,” said White.

For the people at the Blendon Square Townhomes those mementos will have to go by March 26th. White read the letter to NBC4 out loud.

“We are asking that all blue lights, ribbons, and signs be removed from the front windows,” White reads the letter.

This letter comes too soon for some. Several told NBC4 off camera they are very upset by the letter. NBC4 reached out to the complex management who directed us to a statement made on Facebook. The statement said in part.

While we would love to continue to allow blue lights and ribbons, our industry is bound by fair housing laws. Fair housing laws require us to enforce all policies across the board . We have already experienced residents placing other colored bulbs (green specifically) in the porch lights. Unfortunately, the law states that I cannot require they replace their bulb with a “Standard bulb” unless we do so for all.

White says as much as she hates to see the blue go she understands where complex management is coming from.

“Sadly when you do live in an apartment complex they do uniformity agree to keep everything as one. There comes a time when you do have to take down your lights and realize it comes to an end sometimes,” said White.