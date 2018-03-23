What Karen McDougal’s Body Language Said About Her Message to Melania Trump

Melania Trump was front-and-center at the International Women of Courage awards in Washington Friday, putting on a brave face the day after former Playboy “Playmate of the Year” Karen McDougal spoke about her alleged affair with President Trump that began in 2006.

When given the opportunity to address the first lady directly during the interview with Anderson Cooper Thursday night, McDougal apologized for the alleged affair.

“I’m sorry,” she said. “I wouldn’t want it to happen to me.”

Body language expert Tonya Reiman watched McDougal’s interview, and felt that the model’s facial expressions showed the apology was not sincere.

“[When she said] ‘I didn’t want it done to me,’ that was sincere. Her eyes started to well up. She doesn’t want it done to her.”

However, Reiman says, “It didn’t bother her to do it to somebody else.”

McDougal told Cooper that she and Melania Trump came face-to-face at a party for The Apprentice, but the former Playmate says she tried to keep her distance from Trump’s third wife because she felt guilty.

She told Cooper that “maybe” Melania Trump knew of the alleged affair, adding: “They were fighting, someone said, ‘It’s because of you,’ but I don’t know that as a fact.”

McDougal also says that at the height of the alleged affair, Trump invited her to Trump Tower in Manhattan, where he proudly showed off his penthouse apartment when his wife wasn’t home.

At the time, Melania Trump had just given birth to the couple’s son, Barron.

All this week, the first lady has made a public display of standing by her husband. She put her arm around him as they departed the White House and on Thursday, she posted a smiling photo of the couple on the balcony after a snowstorm.

It is unknown if the first lady watched the CNN interview Thursday night. She was a no-show at an event she was scheduled to host in the East Room shortly before the interview was to air. The president showed up on his own to celebrate Greek Independence Day.

