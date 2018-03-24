Arkansas jail housing 200 roosters as cockfighting evidence

This March 23, 2018 photo provided by the Sevier County Sheriff's Office in De Queen, Ark., shows some of the 200 roosters seized during a raid at a cockfight Saturday, March 17, 2018, near De Queen, Ark. Inmates are tending to the roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation. Sevier County Sheriff Robert Gentry said the birds would be held at his office until a court decides what to do with them. (Sevier County Sheriff's Office via AP)

De QUEEN, AR (AP) — A group of inmates is tending to 200 roosters at an Arkansas sheriff’s office pending their use as evidence against 137 people arrested at a cockfight.

Sheriff Robert Gentry said the birds would be held at his office until a court decides what to do with them.

The Texarkana Gazette reported several agencies raided a cockfight near De Queen March 17, tracking down an operation that moved every weekend. The sheriff said 34 people face felony counts of unlawful animal fighting and 86 face misdemeanors. Others arrested were spectators.

Gentry said the suspects are from Arkansas, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Texas.

Administrator assistant Terry Hernandez said Friday jail trustys were watching the birds — not anyone accused of staging cockfights. Workers at a neighboring business said the birds were noisy.

