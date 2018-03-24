Central Ohio students arrive in Washington for March for Our Lives

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Students from Central Ohio have joined the hundreds of thousands of people descending on Washington, D.C. for the March for Our Lives.

Friday night, about a hundred students and chaperones boarded two busses here in Columbus and headed for the nation’s capital. The march in Washington is the centerpiece of a day that includes more than 800 sister marches worldwide. Most of the marches have been organized by students who believe representatives at all levels of government are not doing enough to protect students in the wake of recent school shootings.

The students on the busses said they are taking part because they want common-sense gun reform and to make schools a safer place to be.

“I want them [representatives] to hear that we won’t stand for this and that either they’ll bring the change that we want or they’ll be voted out in November,” said Upper Arlington High School Junior Cameron Keller.

Some parents even made the journey to support the cause.

“I think with all of the kids coming to D.C., all of the other marches in the city, hopefully they’ll hear their voice and realize that you know, something has to be done,” said Traci Lewis, a parent from east Columbus.

This group will participate in workshops and safety meetings later this morning before taking part in the March for Our Lives protest at noon today.