Columbus Police shoot, kill woman during SWAT standoff Saturday morning

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a 25-year-old woman was shot dead by officers Saturday morning during a standoff.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 6366 Whims Road at 4:27am Saturday. Officers arrived and encountered 25-year-old Kaitlin Marie Demeo, of Columbus, who had reportedly barricaded herself inside the residence with a rifle.

Columbus Police SWAT and Negotiation Team officers arrived on the scene and attempted to negotiate with Demeo, but were unsuccessful, according to a press release.

Shortly after 8:00am, police say, Demeo fired shots from a rear upstairs window. Two Columbus Police SWAT officers returned fire. Demeo was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the fourth police-involved shooting in Columbus in 2018.

