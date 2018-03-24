Deputies: Arizona man extradited to California after sexual images found on 12-year-old’s phone

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – An Arizona man has been extradited to Solano County after porn was found on a 12-year-old’s phone, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

“With the help of law enforcement in Arizona, our detectives got a child predator off the streets,” deputies said on Facebook.

On Friday afternoon, deputies took 20-year-old Alden Pascual Cacpal, of Maricopa, Arizona, into custody after a four-month investigation, authorities said.

He is accused of solicitation of a minor and using a minor for purposes of posing for sexual conduct.

In October, deputies responded to a Vacaville home where they found porn on a 12-year-old’s phone, according to deputies.

Here is the full statement from deputies:

This afternoon, a 20-year-old man is being extradited from Maricopa, AZ back to Solano County California following a four month investigation. In October, our deputies were called to a Vacaville home where they found pornographic pictures on a 12-year-old’s cellphone. Our detectives’ investigation led us to the arrest of Alden Pascual Cacpal in Maricopa, AZ.

The lead detective in the investigation, and member of the Solano County Sheriff’s Transportation Bureau, flew to Phoenix this morning to bring Cacpal back to Solano County, where he will be booked into the county jail on multiples charges, including: solicitation of a minor, using a minor for purposes of posing for sexual conduct.

Thank you to the Maricopa Arizona Police Department and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for their invaluable support in this investigation.

We also want to take this opportunity to remind parents to be vigilant in knowing who your children are communicating with and what information they are sharing. Please stay involved and present in their lives so we can prevent another tragedy like this from happening.

