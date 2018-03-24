Woman missing from Hilliard found say according to police

HILLIARD (WCMH) — A woman missing from the Hilliard area has been found safe, according to police.

73-year-old Sharen Ault was last seen around 5:15pm Saturday. She was headed northbound on I-270.

Ault has dementia and is disoriented. She may be trying to get to Wintersville, Ohio, according to police.

Ault is driving a 2006 Honda Accord with license plate number BY31KJ.

She’s descirbed as a white female, standing 5’4″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Ault or her vehicle is asked to call 911 or (614) 876-2429.