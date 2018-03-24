Local teens aim to take on Hollywood with second feature film

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Columbus teenagers are hoping to take on the big screen as they prepare to create their second feature film.

It’s a project they say will prove that high school film can be just as good as Hollywood. But, in order to make it, they’ll need something teenagers don’t have a lot of: money.

“This has the potential to be the best thing we ever created,” Marco Montoto said. At just 15 years old, he’s already accomplished a lot. Montoto and his partner, 17-year-old Mesach Malley, have been making movies for years.

“I started when I was 12. He [Malley] was making the movie ‘The Red Crystal’ and he brought me on as a supporting actor for the film,” Montoto explained. “We worked on various short film and web series, which I had some hand in writing as well as acting in.”

Montoto considers himself more of an actor while Malley is a strong producer. It took two years for them to create their first movie.

“In 2014, we finished shooting the primary photography for the film,” Malley said. “There was a huge learning curve to taking the footage that was captured and turning that into a movie.”

After the film was completed, the pair moved on to new heights with a five-episode sitcom.

“It was one of the most exhausting things. I just fell on the floor; I couldn’t go anymore,” Malley said. “But, at the end of the day, it’s so much fun.”

Malley has turned his home into a makeshift studio where he and Montoto can write scripts, analyze characters and make sets. Now, they’re getting ready to shoot their next feature film, called ‘Insurrection.’

“It’s a world that is after a nuclear war has happened,” Malley said. “So, there is a totalitarian regime that has arisen out of the chaos.”

The teens get their inspiration from things they’ve seen and then turn it into their own. The ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise and several sci-fi television shows are major influences in their work.

While their projects don’t have as large of a budget as Hollywood films do, the projects do come with a price tag. The wo ware working to raise $40,000 for production costs and hopefully compensate some of the crew members, which is something they haven’t been able to do before.

