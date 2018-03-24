March For Our Lives Set to Kick Off in Washington D.C. as Thousands Gather

Survivors of the Parkland shooting, along with thousands of others are set to gather in Washington Saturday for March for Our Lives, a demonstration calling for stricter gun laws.

The student survivors of from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were shot and killed on Valentine’s Day, will lead a march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House at 12 p.m.

The group is hoping their march will push Congress and the president to pass a comprehensive gun-control bill that will improve school safety.

There are a lot of teachers at #MarchForOurLives. Lots of great signs. Here’s my favorite so far: pic.twitter.com/YTAQFAMoPO — Denise Clay (@denisethewriter) March 24, 2018

Hours to #MarchForOurLives yet the crowd is hyped pic.twitter.com/T9XcoNQnns — Never Again Movement (@NeverAgainMov) March 24, 2018

The march is set have 20 speakers and performances by Ariana Grande, Common, Miley Cyrus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, among others.

Sister protests are also set to take place in multiple cities, including New York and Los Angeles.

The march comes on the heels of a 17-minute walkout by students across the U.S. calling for stricter gun laws earlier this month.

