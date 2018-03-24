Oregon jail deputy accused of raping teen, providing her with alcohol and marijuana

Matthew Hitson, March 23, 2018 (Lane County Sheriff's Office)

PORTLAND, OR (AP) — A Lane County jail deputy has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teen and providing her with alcohol and marijuana.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 40-year-old Matthew Hitson was arrested Friday and booked into the jail where he works.

Lane County Sheriff Bryon Trapp says the alleged rape of the 18-year-old woman occurred Tuesday and was reported to the Springfield Police Department Wednesday.

He says the agency has seized Hitson’s badge, uniform, work IDs and weapons while he’s on leave.

Hitson has been a Lane County jail deputy since January 2015. Trapp says Hitson has been placed on administrative leave.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Hitson has a lawyer.

