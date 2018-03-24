Police: 3 adults charged in 3-year-old’s fatal overdose

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Police have charged three people in the death of a 3-year-old girl who overdosed on drugs.

State police say Logan Starliper died at a home in Greencastle January 6 from a mix of methamphetamine and buprenorphine, an opioid medication used to treat addiction.

The girl’s mother and her boyfriend are facing charges that include third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of children. Police have charged a 43-year-old man with drug delivery resulting in death.

Police say the 29-year-old couple purchased methamphetamine from the older man and used it the day before the girl’s death.