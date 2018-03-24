Pres. Trump says administration will ban bump stock devices

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The Trump administration is proposing banning bump stocks, which allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire and were used in last year's Las Vegas massacre. The Justice Department's regulation, announced Saturday, March 10, 2018, would classify the device as a machine gun prohibited under federal law. The move was expected after President Donald Trump ordered officials to work toward a ban after 17 people were killed at a Florida high school. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration will “BAN” bump stock devices that “turn legal weapons into illegal machines.”

The Justice Department announced Friday that it has started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.

Trump had ordered Justice to work toward a ban after the Florida high school shooting. Bump stocks enable guns to fire like automatic weapons, and were used in last year’s Las Vegas massacre.

Trump tweeted Friday: “Obama Administration legalized bump stocks. BAD IDEA. As I promised, today the Department of Justice will issue the rule banning BUMP STOCKS with a mandated comment period.”

The government determined in 2010 that bump stocks couldn’t be regulated unless Congress changed the law.

