Relatives Mourn the Loss of Family of 4 Who Died While on Vacation in Mexico

Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Iowa family of four who were found dead Thursday in a condo in Akumal, Mexico.

The family – Kevin Wayne Sharp, 41, Amy Marie Sharp, 38, Sterling Wayne Sharp, 12, and Adrianna Maria Sharp, 7 –  were visiting Mexico on vacation when family members got worried.

Relatives reported them missing to the U.S. embassy on Friday. The family was supposed to return from their trip on Wednesday.

When police went to do a welfare check, they found the parents and their two children deceased inside of thee condo. There was reportedly no sign of foul play.

Amy’s mother, Beth Fry, told the Des Moines Register that “half my family is gone.”

“We’re determined. We have love and support and family and friends and we will get through this. One way or another, we will,” Fry said.

Autopsies are being conducted in Mexico as police work to discover the cause of death.

Mexican officials are reportedly investigating a gas leak.

