U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

William Camper

Camper is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for felonious assault.

Camper is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Monica Hargrove

Hargrove is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for illegal conveyance.

Hargrove is described as a black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Wayne Horton

Horton is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

Horton is described as a black man, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Arleen McDonald

McDonald is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs.

McDonald is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.