Austin Bomber Calls Himself a ‘Psychopath’ and Shows No Remorse in Taped Confession

The Austin bomber revealed he is not sorry on a confession recording police found on the 23-year-old’s cell phone after his death.

Mark Anthony Conditt also called himself a “psychopath” in the 25-minute long recorded confession.

“He did not show any remorse, in fact questioning himself for why he didn’t feel any remorse for what he did,” U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul said of the recording.

McCaul called Conditt a “sick individual.”

Conditt reportedly made no mention of having a racial motivation for the bombings, in which the first three victims were minorities, but police have not completely ruled it out, reports said.

“I wish I were sorry but I am not,” Conditt reportedly said. During the recording, Conditt also said he would go inside a crowded McDonald’s and blow himself up if he thought authorities were closing in on him.

He also blamed himself for tipping police off by sending the explosive packages via FedEx and being caught on camera. The appearance allowed authorities to capture Conditt’s license plate.

Conditt used the alias “Kelly Killmore” as he shipped suspicious packages that contained the explosives.

Images from a local FedEx office show him using pink gloves when he mailed the boxes.

Beginning March 2, Conditt planted bombs in different parts of Austin, killing two people and severely wounding four others, police said.

Anthony Stephan House, 39, and 17-year-old musician Draylen Mason were both killed and Esperanza Herrera, 75, was critically injured when

Conditt reportedly placed boxes disguised as packages on their doorsteps.

Conditt later rigged an explosive to a tripwire in a public area, injuring two young men who crossed it.

Finally, he sent two parcels with bombs via FedEx, one of which exploded and injured a worker at a distribution center near San Antonio, reports said.

Conditt died after detonating an explosive device early Wednesday as SWAT team closed in on his vehicle in an Austin suburb.

