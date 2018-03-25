Family of 4 Found Dead While on Mexican Vacation Died of Toxic Gas Inhalation, Police Say

Mexican authorities have announced that the Iowa family of four who were found dead inside of their vacation condo in Akumal died from inhalation of toxic gases.

“Any violent act or suicide has been discounted,” the prosecutors’ office in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said.

Police are now investigating gas connections in the room, they said.

The family – Kevin Wayne Sharp, 41, Amy Marie Sharp, 38, Sterling Wayne Sharp, 12, and Adrianna Maria Sharp, 7 – were visiting Mexico on vacation when family members got worried.

Relatives reported them missing to the U.S. embassy on Friday. The family was supposed to return from their trip on Wednesday.

When police went to do a welfare check, they found the parents and their two children deceased inside of thee condo. There was reportedly no sign of foul play.

Amy’s mother, Beth Fry, told the Des Moines Register that “half my family is gone.”

“We’re determined. We have love and support and family and friends and we will get through this. One way or another, we will,” Fry said.

