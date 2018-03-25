Grassroots Ohioans For Gun Safety group continues conversation on decreasing gun violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many people are still talking about the March for Our Lives rally, and Ohioans For Gun Safety met Sunday to continue discussing how to decrease gun violence.

Bishop Joseph Sprague was leading Sunday’s meeting at North Broadway United Methodist Church. He said he wants to see universal background checks happen here in Ohio.

“That way, guns will not be able to be purchased by the mentally impaired, by known abusers, and by those who are mentally incompetent,” he said.

John Szabo attended Sunday’s meeting as well.

“I think this meeting was helpful because it gave a perspective on the grassroots movement that’s going on here in the state locally. I think any efforts to regulate gun access will help.”

Terrilyn Sturtz is in favor of universal background checks.

“I think there has been a lot of abuse for the system that could be controlled with greater enforcement of things like that; however, it’s a convoluted issue and being focused on background checks is a very good thing,” Stulz said.

So, what’s the next step?

Bishop Sprague, “We’re in the midst of the first steps now,” Sprague explained. “We’re doing these kinds of gatherings across the state, trying to build a mass of people who will simply stand up as a groundbreakers and say, ‘I believe our organization believes in universal background checks, we must do something about the violence that is a cancer on the soul of our nation.'”

The grassroots organization is trying to bring this to the ballot as early as 2019. Visit their website: http://ohioansforgunsafety.com/