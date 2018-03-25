Lapel video captures alleged shoplifter cry, slip handcuffs then attempt to run from police

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — Lapel video captures an alleged shoplifter cry during his arrest, then cause a scene when he tried to run after slipping his handcuffs. He didn’t get very far, however.

Jorge Gonzales was stopped by Albuquerque Police as he allegedly tried to leave the Wal-Mart at Coors and I-40 back in February with just under $12 in items he had not paid for.

“Get your hands out of your pockets,” officers said.

On the way to the loss prevention office, Gonzales tried to make a deal with police.

“I have money, I have five bucks,” Gonzales said.

He also had five credit cards, none of them his, as they were reported stolen in a recent home burglary.

“I saw you on cameras trying different cards,” an officer said.

As an officer typed up a report, Gonzales slipped out of the handcuffs and darted for the exit. He did not get far, though, when he tripped and the officer caught up to him.

Police said Gonzales threw fists then reached for the cop’s gun and taser but ended up grabbing a tourniquet instead.

A security officer jumped in to help get Gonzales back into cuffs.

“You got real skinny wrists, man, that’s probably how you slipped your cuffs in the beginning,” another officer said.

Gonzales told officers he was just trying to get home, and that is why he ran and put up a fight.

Gonzales was arrested and faces multiple felony charges. He appeared before Judge Michelle Castillo Dowler in Metro Court, who chose to release him on his own recognizance. He has a history of felony charges related to theft.

Since then, Gonzales has not checked in with his probation officer. He now has warrant out for his arrest.