Max’s Mission: 24 cute, cuddly puppies rescued from kill shelter in need of good homes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by Pets Without Parents to meet a whole bunch of fluffy, cuddly, playful puppies.

The 24 puppies were rescued from a kill shelter in southern Ohio. The rescue isn’t sure what breed the puppies are, but they expect them to be in the medium-to-large range when they’re fully grown.

If you’re considering adopting a puppy, there are several important factors to consider.

“Puppies are a lot of work,” Megan Bay, a representative of Pets Without Parents, said. “You do need to be there to take care of them, let them out, be understanding…They are going to have accidents in your house, they are going to chew some things, but they grow up and they will become a part of your family.”

If you’re not ready to adopt a puppy but want to help Pets Without Parents support the puppies, head over to Strongwater Food and Spirits between noon and 3pm Sunday for the Art With Heart event. Tickets are $50 at the door, and there will be artists on hand and a silent auction. There are even four tickets to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade available to be bid on. Each ticket helps pay for the spay or neuter of all the puppies.

To learn more about how to adopt the puppies, visit Pets Without Parents’ website. For more information about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow along with Max’s adventures on Instagram.