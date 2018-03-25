Missouri police officer jogs across state in his uniform to honor fallen heroes

ST. CHARLES, MO (WFLA) – A Missouri police officer will spend the next several days jogging across the state in honor of his fellow officers who have died in the line of duty.

Officer Keegan Hughes of the Blue Springs Police Department says he will complete the entire run in his uniform.

“Full uniform. The only difference is I wear running shoes,” Officer Hughes said.

He started his journey Friday in St. Charles and is expected to finish next Saturday in Kansas City. The distance is more than 260 miles. Officer Hughes will run about 30 miles a day.

He says the distance is worth every step to honor the fallen first responders in his state.

Officer Grant Jansen of the St. Charles Police Department is one of the officers being honored. He died 10 years ago in a car crash. His widow and her family cheered Officer Hughes on as he started his run.

“After the years pass on, a lot of times you feel forgotten,” Annette Jansen said. “So it’s just nice for it to be in conjunction with 10 years, and then also just for us to feel like we’re still remembered.”

Other officers being honored include St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder who was shot and killed while responding to a call, and State Trooper James Bava who died during a car chase.

Office Hughes started planning the run about five months ago.

“As a law enforcement officer, I felt that we need to remember these officers,” Hughes said. “And additionally we do this to raise money for first responder charities.”