One person in life threatening condition after crash near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in life threatening condition after a crash northeast of downtown Columbus, according to police.

It happened just after 10pm near the intersection of East Fifth Avenue and Leonard Avenue.

Police are looking for a second car heading northbound on Woodland Avenue, according to dispatchers with Columbus Police. There is no vehicle description at this time.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.