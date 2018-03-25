Santorum: Parkland students should learn CPR instead of ‘looking to someone else to solve their problem’

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Former Pennsylvania Republican Senator Rick Santorum is calling on student gun protesters to do things such as learn CPR rather than calling for new gun laws.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, Santorum urged students to take action individually.

“How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that,” he said.

Santorum’s comments came a day after thousands of protesters gathered at “March for Our Lives” events in Washington and across the country to demand gun control legislation.

The event was organized by survivors of the shooting that left 17 people dead at a Florida high school.

