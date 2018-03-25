Volunteers plant cool season plants in Old North Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday’s sunshine brought people out to the Red Roots Community Garden in Old North Columbus.

The planted more than 500 early season cold weather starts.

Cool season plants include leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, brussels sprout, leeks and more.

Organizers said it’s a great way to bring people into the community garden.

“It’s a really good way to get people engaged through the rest of the season as well,” said volunteer Alex Koltun. “Once people actually put something into the ground themselves they want to come back later and see how it’s going.”

This is the 5th year for the garden.