24-Foot Tall Animatronic Dinosaur Catches Fire at Theme Park

A life-size animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex burst into flames in a stunning display captured on camera at a southern Colorado dinosaur theme park.

In what authorities at the park called an “unfortunate (and rare) electrical issue,” the 24-foot tall T.rex smoldered for about 10 minutes before bursting into flames, which quickly spread through the dino at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience Thursday. 

“Holy smokes! We always knew T-Rex had a temper but, today he blew his top,” the park said in a statement on Facebook. 

Workers at the park quickly extinguished the fire and business was largely back to normal shortly after the incident.

“Safety of our guests and staff is of the utmost importance and we assure everyone that we are perfectly safe,” the park said. 

The T.rex, which moved and made sounds before its demise, was one of 16 dinosaurs that make up the Wild Walk exhibit at the park. Authorities have been in touch with the manufacturer and are planning to have a replacement T.rex in place before the summer.

