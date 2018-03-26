Army veteran deported after being denied US citizenship

CHICAGO (AP/NBC4) — An Army veteran with a green card was deported after he was denied U.S. citizenship due to a 2008 drug conviction.
On Thursday, immigration officials denied Miguel Perez Jr.’s citizenship, despite his two tours in Afghanistan.
According to CNN, Perez, 39, was escorted across the US-Mexico border from Texas and handed over to Mexican authorities Friday, ICE said in a statement.
Perez petitioned immigration officials to be granted citizenship retroactive to when he joined the military in 2001.
Perez served two tours in Afghanistan. He says he mistakenly thought he became a U.S. citizen when he took an oath to protect the nation.