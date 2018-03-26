Authorities Rescue Man Attempting Suicide on New York Bridge

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

NYPD officers stopped a man from taking his own life as they rescued him on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge Sunday.

The moment cops grabbed the 31-year-old man off one of the bridge’s towers after he’d lost consciousness was caught on camera.

Before the life-saving act, officers appear to try to coax the man down. Police said he tied a string around his neck and sat down on the platform before passing out.

It’s not clear how long the man had been up there.

Emergency services began performing CPR on the man. He was eventually transported to Harlem Hospital.

The man, who was not identified, is in serious but stable condition, reports said.

