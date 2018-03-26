Browns agree to contract with QB Drew Stanton

By Published:
This Dec. 31, 2017 photo shows Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle. The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a two-year contact with free agent quarterback Drew Stanton. The team announced the pact on Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a two-year contact with free agent quarterback Drew Stanton.

The team announced the pact on Sunday night. The Browns met last week with Stanton while they were in California scouting UCLA’s Josh Rosen and USC’s Sam Darnold — two quarterbacks in the mix to be selected by Cleveland with the No. 1 overall draft pick next month.

The 33-year-old Stanton will likely be a backup for Tyrod Taylor, recently acquired in a trade with Buffalo. Cleveland also currently has QBs Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan on its roster.

Stanton has spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He went 3-1 in four starts last season.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has made 17 career starts in the NFL. He’s thrown for 4,059 yards with 20 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Stanton was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round in 2007. He went 2-2 as a starter over three years.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s