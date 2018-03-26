Columbus Police looking for man missing from city’s east side

By Published:
Thomas Abraham Greene

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 77-year-old man.

Thomas A. Greene was last seen in the area of East Gates Avenue and 18th Street in east Columbus on Monday. Police say he could have been going northbound on Parsons Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue jacket, tan pants, black dress shoes, and a grey stocking cap with a bill. He also wears glasses.

Greene is 6’2″ and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 614-645-4545.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s