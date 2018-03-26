Columbus Police looking for man missing from city’s east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 77-year-old man.

Thomas A. Greene was last seen in the area of East Gates Avenue and 18th Street in east Columbus on Monday. Police say he could have been going northbound on Parsons Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue jacket, tan pants, black dress shoes, and a grey stocking cap with a bill. He also wears glasses.

Greene is 6’2″ and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 614-645-4545.