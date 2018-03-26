No indictment for Columbus police officers in shooting death of Kareem Jones

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Grand Jury did not return an indictment against two Columbus Division of Police Officers who shot and killed a man in July of 2017.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, on July 7, 2017, at about 5:40pm, Columbus Police officers Samuel James and Marc Johnson were patrolling in the area of Schultz Avenue, when they came across Kareem Jones, 30.

O’Brien states that after engaging with the officers in conversation, Jones began to walk away and Officer James noticed a gun in Jones’ waistband.

Jones was under disability and not permitted to possesses a firearm, according to Officer James.

The officers then ordered Jones to stop and get on the ground. Jones put his hands up but continued to move away from the officers and refused to stop.

At one point, Jones reached for the gun in his waistband and began to raise it, according to O’Brien. Both officers fired their weapons, striking Jones. Body-cam footage captured the incident.

Jones was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to O’Brien a Glock 9mm handgun possessed by Jones was found at the scene.

On March 23, 2018, a Franklin County Grand Jury reviewed the shooting and concluded their business without an indictment of the officers.