Everyone Is Mad at Punxsutawney Phil for ‘Deception’ Over Winter Weather

It’s been well over six weeks since famed rodent Punxsutawney Phil told Americans to expect the eventual end of winter.

But with cold weather lingering into late March, some people are assailing the Pennsylvania groundhog as a fraud, going so far as to post “Wanted” signs accusing him of deception.

Phil’s face is plastered on such posters in Monroe County, where the sheriff has called for his arrest, according to WTAJ.

But in Punxsutawney, Phil’s handlers and the sheriff are hitting back.

“What we’re going to do is make sure Phil has no trouble from anybody or any bounty hunters,” Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald said.

As the first week of spring comes to a close, snow coated much of the Keystone State, leading many to wonder if winter will ever end.

“It’s probably is a misunderstanding on their part, because Phil is the messenger,” explained Phil’s handler, AJ Dereume. “He does not actually create the weather.”

RELATED STORIES



‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Author Moves On From Animal Abuse Controversy With New Book





Did Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow This Groundhog Day?





Happy Groundhog Day? Punxsutawney Phil Makes Gloomy Winter Forecast

