Family of 18-year-old killed on Ohio State Fair ride reaches partial settlement of $1.2 million

In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Tyler Jarrell, 18, poses for a photo. Jarrell was killed in a thrill ride accident at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Marine Corps said he was going to begin basic training in the summer of 2018 after his high school graduation. (U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of the high school student killed last year on the Fireball ride at the Ohio State Fair has reached a partial settlement.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven people injured when the swinging and spinning Fire Ball ride broke apart July 26 on the state fair’s midway. The manufacturer of the ride blamed years of corrosion as the cause of the fatal accident.

Now, eight months to the day later, Jarrell’s family has reached a partial settlement of $1.2 million. A judge still needs to approve the pending agreement.

Jarrell would have been a high school senior this year and was set to join the Marine Corps upon graduating in May.

NBC4’s Katie Ferrell is in contact with the family’s lawyers and is working to get more information on the settlement. Look for her live reports tonight on NBC4 at 5pm and 6pm.

