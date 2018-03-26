Family of 18-year-old killed on Ohio State Fair ride reaches partial settlement of $1.2 million

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of the high school student killed last year on the Fireball ride at the Ohio State Fair has reached a partial settlement.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven people injured when the swinging and spinning Fire Ball ride broke apart July 26 on the state fair’s midway. The manufacturer of the ride blamed years of corrosion as the cause of the fatal accident.

Now, eight months to the day later, Jarrell’s family has reached a partial settlement of $1.2 million. A judge still needs to approve the pending agreement.

Jarrell would have been a high school senior this year and was set to join the Marine Corps upon graduating in May.

