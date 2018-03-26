Final preparations for women’s Final Four tournament underway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —The final preparations for the NCAA Women’s Final Four are underway.

Downtown Columbus received a little makeover this weekend, with signs placed in the Arena District welcoming the top four teams in women’s hoops to central Ohio. The tournament is an event the city worked long and hard to bring to Columbus and now the week is finally here.

Louisville and Mississippi will be coming to Columbus and the last two national title winners — UConn and South Carolina — will battle for a spot tonight as will Oregon and Notre Dame. These are the elite programs in the country, and they might just be the beginning of bringing the best of the best to central Ohio.

“Looking ahead, aspirationally, this event was our North Star for so many years,” Linda Logan with the Columbus Sports Commission said. “So as a community, it could be Olympic trials, figure skating, Big Ten tournaments … Something that we all want to talk about.”

The events surrounding the tournament get started on Thursday and the games tip off on Friday. Tickets are already sold out, but there will be plenty of fun to be had all weekend long.