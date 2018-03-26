Women’s Final Four will bring plenty of business, visitors to Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — The excitement is building as we are just days away from the NCAA Women’s Final Four. Carly Sampsel with Nada in the Arena District said she expects a rush of customers.

“Oh it’s going to be crazy. I know it’s going to bring in at least a couple million dollars to the city. We already have our private dining rooms booked up,” said Sampsel.

The Assistant Manager said she is expecting as many as 500 people.

Justin Flunder with R Bar said the laughs and drinks will be endless there as well.

“I’m excited to see this business come to Columbus, to come to downtown….because I am a Notre Dame fan. (I’m) excited to see them see what they can do,” said Flunder.

Flunder expects he won’t be the only Notre Dame fan out of the thousands that will be in the Arena District. He said staffing will be on standby.

“A lot of good food in the area. A lot of good drinks. Good people,” said Flunder.

You can tell this isn’t Flunder’s first rodeo with the rush of die hard sports fans. He too says he’ll be right there cheering with them.

“Down here I expect it to be Blue Jackets-level crazy. If you ever been down to the Arena for a Blue Jackets game think that, 25-30,000 people before and after a game. A lot of fun,” said Flunder.

