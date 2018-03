MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (WKYC) — Former Cleveland Indians star Albert Belle is facing several charges after a weekend arrest in Arizona.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office lists the following accusations against Belle:

(1) Count of INDECENT EXPOSURE

(1) Count of DUI-LIQUOR/DRUGS/VAPORS/COMBO

(1) Count of DUI W/BAC OF .08 OR MORE

Belle’s arrest came during a spring training game, according to Matt Rodewald of FOX 10 Phoenix.

