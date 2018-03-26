Kasich seeks federal disaster relief after Ohio River floods

By Published:
High water floods the street from the Ohio River, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 floods.(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has asked President Donald Trump to declare an emergency in portions of the flood-damaged Ohio River valley so that communities can get financial assistance to repair critical infrastructure.

In a letter to the Republican president Monday, Kasich said last month’s severe weather caused an estimated $44 million in damage to roads, bridges and public buildings. State highways saw another $20 million in damage.

Kasich, who issued a state emergency Feb. 24, told Trump extensive engineering and design work required before many projects can begin will mean prolonged road closures, extensive detours and dangerous travel conditions.

The request seeks federal funding for Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Clermont, Columbiana, Gallia, Hamilton, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs (meggs), Monroe, Noble, Muskingum, Perry, Pike, Scioto, Vinton and Washington counties.

