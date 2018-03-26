Lancaster man’s need for a kidney transplant goes viral

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — Lyndal Payne II has been on the kidney transplant list for four years, so a family member drew a handmade sign and posted it in the window of Payne’s SUV in order to help.

A Lancaster high school student took a picture of the sign, posted it on Twitter. Since then it has had more than 100,000 shares and 10 million views.

Ohio State University Medical Center Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation Dr. Todd Pesavento calls this a non-transitional way of looking for a donor.

“Our wait times are relatively short, but it could still take anywhere from three to six years for a patient to have their transplant. On either coast, wait times can routinely be 10 years,” said Pesavento.

Payne said he is just glad his need has been recognized, and that he has received nearly 200 calls since the photo went viral.

Colton Cheeseman posted the picture of the sign, and it was soon after that people began retweeting it. Payne said he noticed the attention the tweet was getting, and the calls started rolling in Sunday.

Dr. Pesavento said other transplant candidates have became their own health advocates too; by resorting to more non-traditional ways to finding donor matches.

Some drive around town with handwritten and painted requests on their car windows; others create viral videos; and some post pleas to various social media platforms.

Facebook, for example, allows members to share their organ donor status and will help them register to become an organ donor.

“We hope their efforts not only pays off for them, but draws attention to the tremendous shortage we face in organ donation overall,” Pesavento said