Little Big Shots: A pair of Drive, Chip and Putt champions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week, NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots headed to the links to meet up with two boys who hope to return to Columbus as national champions.

Brady Barnum, 9, and Jackson Harris, 10, are competing in the National Drive, Chip and Putt competition held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, home of the Masters. According to its website, Drive, Chip and Putt is a free nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.

Brady and Jackson will compete on April 1, and you can watch the competition live on the Golf Channel starting at 8:00am.

But before their competition in Augusta, they had a friendly competition with our own Matt Barnes! Watch the story above to find out who came out on top!