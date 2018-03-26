MADISON CO., OH (WCMH) — The McGloughlin family lives in an historic farm house in Madison County. They love their home, but needed to cut some of the older trees on their property.

Instead of checking out a company, they hired a landscaping company that happened to be in their neighborhood.

Quality Care Tree Service cut and trimmed the trees and the McGloughlins paid them $1,800. But a few days later, Jim and Jill McGloughlin were clearing the debris from the tree work and discovered that a large falling tree trunk crushed the cover to their septic tank.

The family was concerned, with a broken lid, there could be a freezing problem and water and sewage could back up into their home.

“It was a very large tree that hit there, it was a lot of weight but we had no idea that this is where it was”, said Jill McGloughlin.

The concrete cover to the septic tank was covered with lawn, so they couldn’t even warn the tree company about it.

Things turned sour for the family when they tried to approach the company.

“He said he’d come out and look at it but has never showed up,” said Jim McGloughlin.

His concern is, if the lid is not replaced in a certain amount of time, there could be damage down the road.

“It’s been a huge stressor to be honest with you, yes there is definitely the possibility of that freezing and backing into our house and causing a significant amount of damage,” says McGloughlin.

Better Call Jackson has been in contact with Justin Bowshier of Quality Tree Care. He says, his schedule has been busy, but he wants to work with the McGloughlins.

Better Call Jackson has discovered that just because a landscaping or tree trim service says it is licensed and bonded, this does not carry the same weight as a contractor making that claim. Regulations vary between municipalities, but things are not as stringent for landscaping companies.

As always, check references before hiring a company and ask to see proof of its liability insurance.