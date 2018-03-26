Texas man sentenced for prostituting 4-year-old daughter on Craigslist

HOUSTON (CNN) — Prosecutors say a 28-year-old Texas man was using the popular website Craigslist to sell sex with his 4-year-old daughter for $1,000.

Andrew Turley, 30, was sentenced by a jury on Monday to 60 years in prison, according to KTRK.

Undercover Houston police officers allegedly saw the ad on Craigslist in the casual encounters section titled “Play with Daddie’s Little Girl.” They contacted Turley and proceeded to exchange 69 emails with him up until November 12.

Prosecutor Ann Johnson said, “The defendant offered two hours with a child younger than 10. When officers arrived they discovered the complaining witness, a 4-year-old child who appears to be under the influence or in a groggy state, also appeared to be unclothed under the blanket.”

Police say she’d been drugged with sleeping pills.

They arrested Turley during the sting and charged him with trafficking a child and compelling prostitution of a minor.

Johnson said, “These are cases Harris County takes very seriously. Obviously we think this a very important matter, and that’s why the case is set so high and the bond is set so high on this defendant.”