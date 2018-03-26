Melania Trump Rep Blasts Stormy Daniels Interview as ‘Salacious Gossip’

Melania Trump has weighed in 60 Minutes‘ explosive interview with Stormy Daniels.

The first lady’s spokeswoman called the interview with Anderson Cooper “salacious gossip,” adding: “I’d like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible.”

Twenty-two million viewers tuned in to 60 Minutes Sunday to hear Stormy Daniels’ story. It was the longtime newsmagazine’s biggest audience since a 2008 interview with President Obama and his wife, Michelle.



Following the interview, President Trump tweeted Monday morning that there was “so much fake news” circulating about him.

“Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate,” he tweeted Monday. “But through it all, our country is doing great!

His friend, Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy, recently had dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

“I can’t tell you everything he’s thinking, I can only tell you what he told me,” Ruddy told ABC News Sunday morning ahead of the interview’s airing. “He said he thought that — that much of the Stormy Daniels stuff was a political hoax. Again, those were his words.”

The adult film star’s eagerly anticipated interview has been the talk of the nation, particularly her depiction of their first and, it turns out, only night together, at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

She claimed to Anderson Cooper that Trump showed her a magazine and she told him to turn around and drop his pants where she “gave him a couple of swats” with the issue.

The magazine is believed to be an issue of Forbes with Trump, Ivanka and Donald Jr. on the cover.

Daniels says she was not attracted to Trump and did not want to have sex with him, however, the encounter was consensual.

She also claimed she was threatened by a mystery man who approached her in the parking of a gym in Las Vegas in 2011. Her infant daughter was with her.

“A guy walked up on me and said to me [and said], ‘Leave Mr. Trump alone. It would be a shame if anything happened to your little girl,'” she claimed he said. “Then he was gone.”

On Monday, Trump’s private lawyer Michael Cohen sent a cease-and-desist letter to Daniels, warning her against implying it was Cohen who sent the thug.

Lawyer David Schwartz was quick to dismiss Daniels’ claims, telling Inside Edition, “She gets a threat in a parking lot — what does she do? She goes to the police, right? No. She goes to her Pilates class. She goes to her gym workout. That is exactly how someone would react if they were threatened with her daughter.”

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avanetti, has already come under fire for over-hyping the interview.

Avanetti posted an image of a CD last week, suggesting it contained evidence of Daniels’ relationship with Trump, but the disc did not make an appearance on 60 Minutes.

On CBS This Morning, Avanetti was pressed about the disc, saying it “was meant to send a warning shot.” He would not disclose what was on it.

Some viewers of the 60 Minutes interview are focused not only on what Daniels had to say but also on her eyes, which appeared dilated throughout the broadcast.

Pupil dilation can be caused by various things, including cold medicine, botox, a concussion or head injury, drug use or dim lighting according to WebMD.

Her lawyer told Inside Edition in a statement: “Any suggestion that my client was under the influence of drugs is ridiculous and actionable. Ask Anderson Cooper and the producers of 60 Minutes how coherent and credible she was.”

Trump has denied all claims of a sexual relationship with Daniels.

RELATED STORIES



The Wild Tahoe Weekend Where Trump Allegedly Hosted Karen McDougal, Met Stormy Daniels





Stormy Daniels’ Father Says He Fears for Her Safety Amid Trump Scandal





Stormy Daniels’ Estranged Dad Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Daughter

