Michael Bennett Indicted for Injuring Elderly Woman During 2017 Super Bowl Celebration

NFL star Michael Bennett surrendered to police Monday after being indicted by a Texas grand jury on a charge of injury to an elderly woman which occurred during the 2017 Super Bowl.

After the New England Patriots staged a historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, Bennett could not be happier to see his brother, Martellus, win a Super Bowl, and wanted to join the on-field celebration.

But to get there, cops say Michael Bennett, 32, pushed a 66-year-old woman in a wheelchair who was working crowd control.

A Houston grand jury charged Michael Bennett Friday with “intentionally and knowingly, causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older.”

Inside Edition spoke with attorney Royal Oakes about the situation.

“The fact that there is no video of the incident is a problem for a prosecution,” he said. “If the witnesses who were there are credible enough, and of course the facts are bad enough, in terms of powerful football player against a 66-year-old female paraplegic security officer — that really looks bad for the player.”

Michael Bennett’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said that once the case is over, it will prove his client is not guilty.

If convicted, Bennett faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Bennett also found himself in trouble last August, when he was detained outside a Las Vegas nightclub as police looked for an active shooter.

Bennett says he was racially profiled. An investigation concluded that no excessive force was used.

