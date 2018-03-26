Mother who pointed gun at baby and drove off with her is sentenced to 4 years in prison

Published:
Booking photo for Fasshon Shivers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman will spend 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted kidnapping.

Fasshon Shivers was accused of texting her child’s father a picture of her 17-month-old baby girl with a handgun to her head, and told officials she was heading out of state with the child. The incident sparked an Amber Alert last year.

Shivers took her daughter and began driving towards a friend’s house in West Virginia. She was arrested near Coolville, Ohio.

A felony charge of kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of endangering children were dropped.

