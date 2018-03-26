Ohio State basketball player Keita Bates-Diop expected to enter NBA draft

Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop (33) drives against South Dakota State guard Reed Tellinghuisen (23) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University basketball player Keita Bates-Diop is expected to announce his declaration for the NBA draft today.

A statement from OSU says Bates-Diop, a redshirt junior, is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday at 2pm to discuss his future.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Bates-Diop will declare for the NBA draft.

Bates-Diop, the 2018 Big Ten Player of the Year, averaged 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds over his junior season. He helped the Buckeyes to a 25-9 overall record and a 15-3 finish in the Big Ten regular-season race. Ohio State finished second in the Big Ten and was the No. 2 seed in the 2018 Big Ten Tournament and a No. 5 seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

