Ohio State basketball player Keita Bates-Diop expected to enter NBA draft

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University basketball player Keita Bates-Diop is expected to announce his declaration for the NBA draft today.

A statement from OSU says Bates-Diop, a redshirt junior, is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday at 2pm to discuss his future.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Bates-Diop will declare for the NBA draft.

Sources on ESPN: Ohio State junior forward Kieta Bates-Diop — Big 10 Conference player of the year — will enter the June NBA Draft. https://t.co/fLgntz9eDH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 26, 2018

Bates-Diop, the 2018 Big Ten Player of the Year, averaged 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds over his junior season. He helped the Buckeyes to a 25-9 overall record and a 15-3 finish in the Big Ten regular-season race. Ohio State finished second in the Big Ten and was the No. 2 seed in the 2018 Big Ten Tournament and a No. 5 seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.