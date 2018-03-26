One injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of East 6th Avenue around 12:13am Monday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. No further information was immediately available.

