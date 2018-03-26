Reds fans can score a free Chick-fil-A sandwich this week

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — Are you a fan of chicken? Do you like the Cincinnati Reds?

Then you could be in for a free sandwich this week!

To celebrate Opening Day, all 16 of the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A restaurants are giving Cincinnati Reds fans a free chicken sandwich. All you have to do is show up to the restaurant in your Reds gear.

The fine print: The offer is only good through 10:30am until 8:00pm, and you do have to purchase a drink. You can see a list of participating locations here.

While the deal isn’t good for Reds fans hoping to eat without leaving Columbus, there are other deals to be found. Skyline Chili, for instance, is giving away free cheese coneys with a drink purchase to celebrating Opening Day as well. That deal IS good at Columbus locations and doesn’t require that you be a Reds fan.

