Someone used a fake $100 bill to pay for Girl Scout cookies

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) A Girl Scout mom in Tennessee says a person used a counterfeit bill to pay for cookies, and now her troop is left figuring out how to make up the loss.

During the last round of cookie sells, Julie Tolbert said a patron paid for a box of cookies with a $100 bill.

It wasn’t until she stopped at the bank to deposit the money she found out it was fake.

She said the bank representative told her the counterfeit $100 was printed on an old bill, making it hard to catch with the naked eye or even a counterfeit detection pen.

Tolbert says they were selling cookies at multiple locations, and there’s no way of knowing which customer passed off the fake bill.

“I feel angry and frustrated,” her daughter Jasmine, a Brownie, said. “It feels like we are earning our badges for nothing.”