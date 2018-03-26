‘This is Jesus Christ and I just broke into Pizza Hut’: North Carolina man’s 911 confession

HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) — A Greensboro man claiming to be Jesus Christ called High Point 911 on March 22 and told the dispatcher he broke into a Pizza Hut.

The caller also said he was “starving to death.”

“Yes, this is Jesus Christ and I just broke into the Pizza Hut,” 46-year-old Richard Lee Quintero told dispatchers around 4:30 a.m. “Jesus is here, he’s back to earth. I just broke in and had a pizza. I’m Jesus.”

Quintero admitted to breaking into a High Point Pizza Hut on N. Main Street, saying he ate pizza and drank Mountain Dew.

When questioned by the 911 dispatcher, Quintero told dispatchers “Because I’m Jesus, I can do whatever I want” and that he’s “tired of the Judases on this earth.”

He later said he was starving and “everybody’s been treating me mean.”

High Point Police said Quintero was cooperative when they arrived and arrested without further incident.

Quintero was charged with one count of felony breaking and entering and one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering. He was put in High Point Jail under a $1,000 bond.