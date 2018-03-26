Two firefighters killed, three injured as fire truck flips in West Virginia

PRATT, WV (WNCN) – Two West Virginia firefighters were killed and three others were injured when a volunteer fire department’s truck flipped Saturday evening.

The call came in about 6 p.m. on Saturday on Interstate 77 in eastern Kanawha County about a multiple vehicle crash with possible fatalities.

As Pratt Volunteer Fire Department crews were responding, an emergency vehicle from the department was involved in a crash as well.

Paint Creek Road was shut down along with I-77 south for an undetermined amount of time.

The crash happened on the turnpike, officials said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in these accidents this evening and their families. This is a tragic event and believed to be the worse accident involving our volunteer fire service has ever suffered,” Commission President Kent Carper said in a news release.