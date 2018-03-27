As ‘Roseanne’ Returns to TV, Her Political Beliefs Take Center Stage

Roseanne Barr is back and she’s playing the “Trump Card” on the revival of the beloved ’90s series, Roseanne

The family matriarch is a staunch Trump supporter just like the real-life Roseanne. 

“I wanted to show an accurate depiction of our country,” Barr said on The View recently. “I know so many families that are divided over the election. Still. We wanted to show that. We all have the hope people will start talking to each other again.”

“I think the trials and tribulations of a Trump-supporting working class family in 2018 makes this show kind of unique and will give it a sort of resonance with part of the public and tick off part of the other public – that is the polarized society we now live in,” Howie Kurtz, the host of Fox News Channel’s Media Buzz, told Inside Edition. 

Barr also came to the president’s defense when she butted heads with frequent Trump critic Jimmy Kimmel on his show last week. 

“I’m shocked, because I know you were a very socially liberal person in general,” he said while questioning her support of Trump.

“I’m still the same — you all moved. You all went so f***ing far out you lost everybody,” she said. “A lot of us, no matter who we voted for, we don’t want to see our president fail. Because we don’t want [Mike] Pence! Are you f***ing kidding me? You want Pence? You want Pence for the freaking president? Well then, zip that f***ing lip.”

She and Kimmel, along with her co-star John Goodman, who also appeared on the show, laughed it off. 

Meanwhile, the first reviews of the Rosanne revival are in. The New York Times hails the show “feisty and funny.”

USA Today gives the show two out of four stars, saying, “the series feels as though frozen in time.”  

