Columbus City Schools votes to start over search for new superintendent

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City School Board voted unanimously, Tuesday, to start the search over for a new superintendent.

The board also agreed to hire a mediator and an independent counsel to help them navigate Ohio Sunshine Laws and to facilitate discussion and dispute resolution among board members during the process.

The decision came after an investigation by the state auditor into whether the school board violated the Ohio Open Meetings Act.

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost, sent two letters to the board saying they “…may be in violation of Ohio’s Open Meetings Act, which requires all official decisions to be made in public meetings.”

The new search process begins right away.

